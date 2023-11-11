SkyView
Law enforcement to start issuing warnings for vehicles with ‘Carolina Squat’

Squatted truck owners in the Lowcountry said modifying vehicles brings people together.
Squatted truck owners in the Lowcountry said modifying vehicles brings people together.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced that law enforcement across the state will soon start issuing warnings for vehicles with a “Carolina Squat” modification.

Officials stated that under the new law that was signed earlier this year, vehicles can’t have a front or rear fender raised four or more inches higher than the other.

According to officials, law enforcement will start issuing warnings for these modifications when the law goes into effect on November 12.

Officials said after six months, they will start issuing tickets. They added that the first offense is a misdemeanor with a $100 fine. However, the third offense will result in a $300 fine and the driver losing their driving privileges for one year.

