SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain showers are likely today and tomorrow morning

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Much-needed rain has returned to the Midlands this weekend.

First Alert Headlines

· Light rain for most of Saturday.

· Showers hang around for Sunday morning.

· Dry at the start of next week.

· More rain returns by the middle and end of next week.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Summary

Happy Veterans Day! Thank you to those who have served or continue to serve our country. Light rain has built into the Midlands overnight, and it’ll hang with us throughout the day. The combination of thick cloud cover and occasional showers will keep temperatures in the 50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Scattered showers stick around overnight as we’re sleeping. We’ll wake up Sunday morning with rain across much of the Midlands. By Sunday afternoon, showers will move to our east, and we’ll begin to dry out. We’ll be dry before bedtime on Sunday night.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

The start of next week will be nice! It’ll be dry, with highs in the mid-60s. By next Wednesday and Thursday, another round of showers will return to the Midlands. Given our drought situation, these rounds of rain are very welcomed.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Light rain throughout the day. Chance of rain 80%. Cloudy and cool, with highs in the low-50s.

Tonight: Scattered, light rain continues overnight. Chance of rain 60%. Cloudy, with lows in the upper-40s.

Sunday: Showers in the morning, before slowly drying out in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the mid-50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers across the region. Chance of rain 50%. Highs near 60 degrees.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) officer was fired from her job as a juvenile correction...
DJJ correctional officer fired and arrested for providing contraband to youth
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, (left) and Serena Caldwell, 56, (right) were arrested after being...
2 Midlands daycare employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
‘It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for’: Family mourns teen girl found dead in car with another teen
The parade starts at Sumter and Laurel Streets at 11 a.m. Friday.
The Columbia 45th annual Veterans Day Parade Kicks off

Latest News

WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather, Friday night, 11/10/23
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking light rain & cool temperatures this weekend
First Alert Weather Midday 11/10/2023
WIS 5:30-6p weekly recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather, Thursday night, 11/9/23