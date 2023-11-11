FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain showers are likely today and tomorrow morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Much-needed rain has returned to the Midlands this weekend.

First Alert Headlines

· Light rain for most of Saturday.

· Showers hang around for Sunday morning.

· Dry at the start of next week.

· More rain returns by the middle and end of next week.

First Alert Summary

Happy Veterans Day! Thank you to those who have served or continue to serve our country. Light rain has built into the Midlands overnight, and it’ll hang with us throughout the day. The combination of thick cloud cover and occasional showers will keep temperatures in the 50s.

Scattered showers stick around overnight as we’re sleeping. We’ll wake up Sunday morning with rain across much of the Midlands. By Sunday afternoon, showers will move to our east, and we’ll begin to dry out. We’ll be dry before bedtime on Sunday night.

The start of next week will be nice! It’ll be dry, with highs in the mid-60s. By next Wednesday and Thursday, another round of showers will return to the Midlands. Given our drought situation, these rounds of rain are very welcomed.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Light rain throughout the day. Chance of rain 80%. Cloudy and cool, with highs in the low-50s.

Tonight: Scattered, light rain continues overnight. Chance of rain 60%. Cloudy, with lows in the upper-40s.

Sunday: Showers in the morning, before slowly drying out in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the mid-50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers across the region. Chance of rain 50%. Highs near 60 degrees.

