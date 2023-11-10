World War II Veteran shares his story

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A veteran who served nearly a century ago is one hero among many being recognized this Veteran’s Day. Rupert Sutphin, who is a 100-year-old Air Force veteran went overseas to Germany and fought in World War II.

Sutphin was drafted in 1943 when he was just 18 years old. He recalls after he was drafted, the moment he found out he would be joining the Air Force.

He tried to keep his composure in hopes he would be enlisted into the branch he wanted to serve. Ultimately, that paid off.

“(They said) you can go to any branch you want. I said wherever you need me is fine, started. Sutphin said, adding, “Then, he says ‘What about the Air Force?’ I had to fight myself to keep from jumping up.”

Sutphin was deployed overseas to Germany to fight in World War 2 in 1944. He would go on to serve for roughly two years before returning home in 1946.

He served in the Air Force as a flight engineer and bomber; making sure everything was running up to code on the B-24 bomber jets he flew on in Germany. He explains what basic training was like and how it got him conditioned leading up to the war.

“At that time, I was in perfect shape and I didn’t have an ache in my body,” Sutphin said, adding, “I’d done so much I could go all day and still go.”

Sutphin says he lived a full and happy life following his deployment. He kept his passion for engineering alive while working for General Motors and Ford, in addition to raising five children alongside his wife, Maxine.

“I raised (great) children (with my) wonderful wife,” Sutphin said, adding “They’re successful with what they’re doing; what more could I ask for?”

