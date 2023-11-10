WIS gets a close-up look at baby flamingos, meerkats at Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you need a break with the kids, Riverbanks Zoo has some new animal children of its own to show off.

Fun facts about the flamingos from Nikki Hartman, Supervisor of Bird Department:

This year 3 flamingos hatched (3 months old right now) Gray in color right now but moving to pink

Pink fades in over-time after 3 months until they’re about a year old

Flamingos can be very protective of nests and eggs

Parent flamingos turn white because they regurgitate nutrition including pigment to their chicks (basically giving chicks nutrition and color)

Parents get their color back

They “honk” to call back and forth to each other

American Flamingos can live up to 60 years or longer

Fun facts about meerkats from India Kozel, Gorilla Small Mammal Keeper

Four baby meerkats - unnamed right now

6 to 8 weeks old

Came out above ground “fast” - following dad

Pups will be the parents’ “shadow” until they’re ready to go out on their own

Part of mongoose family, can be found in southern Africa

Despite their cute appearance, they have “extremely sharp” teeth- so no hand feeding

Love to dig tunnels

