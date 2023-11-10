SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Vice President Kamala Harris to join Rep James Clyburn to file for the Biden-Harris campaign in SC

Vice President Kamala Harris to join Rep James Clyburn to file for the Biden-Harris campaign in...
Vice President Kamala Harris to join Rep James Clyburn to file for the Biden-Harris campaign in SC(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris will join South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn as he files both Biden and Harris to appear on the ballot for the South Carolina Democratic Primary ballot.

The filing will happen in Columbia at 10 a.m. Friday.

WIS will live stream the filing both online and on YouTube.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) officer was fired from her job as a juvenile correction...
DJJ correctional officer fired and arrested for providing contraband to youth
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, (left) and Serena Caldwell, 56, (right) were arrested after being...
2 Midlands daycare employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other
At prisons across the state Wednesday night, employees reported to work and had to go through...
Prison employees searched, drug tested as South Carolina Department of Corrections combats “dirty staff”
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say

Latest News

Prettier Than Matt will be bringing their soulful tunes to the Wine on the River event in...
Prettier Than Matt to spread soulful tunes across the Midlands
SC Congressman James Clyburn to file for Biden-Harris in South Carolina
SC Congressman James Clyburn to file for Biden-Harris in South Carolina
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances finally return to the Midlands
Champ is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mixed up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friends Friday: Champ