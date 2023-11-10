Vice President Kamala Harris to join Rep James Clyburn to file for the Biden-Harris campaign in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris will join South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn as he files both Biden and Harris to appear on the ballot for the South Carolina Democratic Primary ballot.

The filing will happen in Columbia at 10 a.m. Friday.

WIS will live stream the filing both online and on YouTube.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.