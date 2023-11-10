University of South Carolina renames law school after prominent alumnus, longtime benefactor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina announced the renaming of the law school after the university’s alumnus, benefactor a plaintiffs’ trial lawyer Joe Rice.

School officials said the renaming is thanks to Rice’s donation of $30 million to establish an endowed student scholarship fund.

Rice obtained his bachelor’s degree from the university in 1976.

“An investment of this magnitude is often described as transformative, but this word does not do justice to the far-reaching impact that Joe Rice’s gift promises for the University of South Carolina,” USC President Michael Amiridis said. “His extraordinary generosity is not only a mark of his ongoing devotion to his alma mater, but it also ensures the Law School’s ascent as home to the highest-quality legal education and establishes a stellar trajectory for USC’s future growth and national repute.” The law school is the university’s third academic unit to be named for a donor. The Darla Moore School of Business was named for financial investor Darla Moore in 1988, and the Arnold School of Public Health was named in 2002 for business leader Norman J. Arnold.

Its official name is Joseph F. Rice School of Law.

The new name was announced on Friday during a signage unveiling ceremony at the law school building at the corner of Bull and Senate streets.

University officials said Rice has played a lead role in resolving some of the nation’s largest civil actions, including the $246 billion civil settlement against the tobacco industry, two settlements regarding the BP Oil Spill and the ongoing national opioid litigation.

According to the university, the scholarship fund will yield multiple three-year full and partial scholarships and at least four new endowed professorships.

The allocations will create stipends for students completing a children’s law concentration, career and professional development funding for students, as well as additional training, awards and support.

