Soda City Live: Visually-Impaired Army Veteran Shares Story in Documentary Release

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- One Army Veteran isn’t allowing a physical impairment to impair her from helping others.

A tragic accident, took a way Goddest Johnson’s sight but what she gained in return was a new way of looking at the world and is using her story to encourage and inspire others.

Sunday, November 12th , Johnson will be sharing a documentary about her life with both the highs and lows.

The event will feature several speakers, a Q and A section and an opportunity to connect with Johnson.

