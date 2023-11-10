Soda City Live: Celebrate Veterans Weekend with House Music

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- You’re invited to celebrate Veterans Day Weekend with the Columbia House Music Project with three days of dancing and music.Fri Nov 10th - 6PM. Meet-N-Greet DANCE! House Music! Kitchen Open! Vendors!

Sat Nov 11th - 5PM. Main Event DANCE! House Music! Food! Vendors!

Sun Nov 12th - 12PM. Finale DANCE! House Music! Food!

The events will take place at Red Rooster Sports Bar! 7500 Wilson Blvd. Columbia Sc 29209

The event is free with registration.

Tickets can be bought here.

