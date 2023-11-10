SC Native & Veteran Brooks Herring performs on Soda City Live

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brooks Herring is a veteran, USC grad, physical therapist, and musician who brings all his talents together for one purpose: serving fellow veterans.

Herring recently moved to Nashville to study songwriting and performs regularly at venues around the city. He recently released a new song title “Coming Home” in honor of men and women in special forces and their families.

When he’s not studying, writing, or performing in Nashville, Herring comes back to the Midlands to cheer on the Gamecocks and perform at venues around the Soda City.

