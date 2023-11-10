SkyView
SC Congressman James Clyburn to file for Biden-Harris in South Carolina(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina congressman James Clyburn will file on behalf of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Clyburn is the campaign co-chair for Biden and Harris.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Clyburn will submit the Biden-Harris campaign’s official paperwork to appear in South Carolina’s Democratic primary. Vice President Harris will join Clyburn during the filing.

Officials said Clyburn will give remarks after the filing.

You can watch a live stream of the filing on our website and YouTube.

