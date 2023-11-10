SC Congressman James Clyburn to file for Biden-Harris in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina congressman James Clyburn will file on behalf of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Clyburn is the campaign co-chair for Biden and Harris.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Clyburn will submit the Biden-Harris campaign’s official paperwork to appear in South Carolina’s Democratic primary. Vice President Harris will join Clyburn during the filing.

Officials said Clyburn will give remarks after the filing.

