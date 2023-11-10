SkyView
RoboKind Robots enter Elementary Schools of Richland 1

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Kristina Thacker
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Elementary schools in Richland County introduced new teaching technology that encourages student’s social-emotional learning.

The RoboKind robot program launched in 2017, and now, three years later, there are Robokind dolls in every Richland 1 Elementary School.

But for the district, the program started at A.C. Moore Elementary School.

Mason is a student at A.C. Moore, and uses Robokind robot, Carver, in his school routine.

Carver has taught Mason skills to help him emotionally regulate. Those skills include calm down strategies like counting to ten, deep breathing, and knowing when to take a break.

Carver has also taught Mason how to vocalize his feelings. He even noticed his teacher, Miss Wallace, struggling with technology, and said,

“It’s okay. Take a deep breath.”

This kind of breakthrough is why Richand 1′s Director of special services, LaJamea Dixon, introduced the program to the classrooms.

“We believe in early intervention,” she said. “It’s never too early to introduce a student to how to self-regulate and communicate.”

A.C. Moore’s lead special services teacher, Chemise Wallace, said that her students are receptive of Carver robot, and they are gaining independence skills.

“At first, they were like ‘Woah, it’s a robot,’ but now they are receptive to him. When I say, ‘It’s Carver time,’ they are happy. They enjoy it,” said Wallace.

Teachers say that the tool can be used for any student, not just with diagnosed learning disabilities.

For example, young children who may just be starting school could use Carvar as an introduction to several different social interactions

The inclusivity of Carvar has fostered relationships between students that Principal LaQuana Aldridge takes pride in.

“It’s so thrilling to walking a room and see students doing the same thing as everyone else. You wouldn’t tell one classroom from another, and that’s the goal,” she said.

