Prettier Than Matt to spread soulful tunes across the Midlands

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jamal Goss
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The incredible duo Prettier Than Matt joined WIS Sunrise after the release of their latest album “Colors.”

Jessica Skinner and Jeff Pitts came to the show to share the stories behind their deeply personal journey over the past year.

Prettier Than Matt will be bringing their soulful tunes to the Wine on the River event in Columbia on Friday night.

The duo also performed live at the studio to give us a taste of what’s ahead in their performance.

For more information, click here.

For a list of their upcoming performances, click here.

