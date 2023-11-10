SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘It had me shaking’: 9-year-old boy has frightening encounter with rattlesnake

A 9-year-old Florida boy came face-to-face with one of the most venomous snakes in the world on Wednesday. (Source: WESH, STILL PHOTO, CNN)
By Michelle Meredith, WESH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGWOOD, Fla. (WESH) - A 9-year-old had a close encounter with a deadly diamondback rattlesnake in Florida.

Angelo Owens said he found the snake, which was nearly 4 feet long, in the back of his grandmother’s yard.

“It had me shaking a little bit,” he said.

It all started Wednesday when he was hanging out at his grandmother’s house in the Longwood area when he spotted the snake in the yard.

“I thought it was a stuffed animal,” he said.

Angelo said his family thought it was a garden snake until they saw and heard it.

“It had a real loud hiss. You could hear it maybe two to three houses away, it was loud,” Alex Owens, Angelo’s father, said.

Bob Cross, central Florida’s renowned critter catcher, ended up wrangling the snake.

“He is a lucky boy. Had he not been wise enough to go get his mom, or if he had tried to pick it up, or get near it … this would be a different story,” Cross said.

The snake was safely taken to a new forever home at the end of the ordeal.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) officer was fired from her job as a juvenile correction...
DJJ correctional officer fired and arrested for providing contraband to youth
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, (left) and Serena Caldwell, 56, (right) were arrested after being...
2 Day care employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say
At prisons across the state Wednesday night, employees reported to work and had to go through...
Prison employees searched, drug tested as South Carolina Department of Corrections combats “dirty staff”

Latest News

Residents of the Garden Circle Apartment Complex in Sumter are now voicing their concerns after...
Garden Circle Apartment Complex residents voice concerns after being moved into area motels
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas man who said death sentence was based on false expert testimony is executed for 1990 killing
Enhancing the community through acting
Enhancing the community through acting skills and workshops
Visit this holiday season: Family-owned Lexington market with rich local history
Visit this holiday season: Family-owned Lexington market with rich local history