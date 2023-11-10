SkyView
Importance of supporting veterans’ mental health

By Olivia Countess
Published: Nov. 10, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than three million veterans experienced a mental illness in 2021, according to a national survey on drug use and health, and the data shows nearly half of them didn’t seek treatment.

As we observe Veterans Day, we want to focus on supporting our veterans’ mental health. David Evans, a counselor at Everyday Wellness and a retired Air Force veteran, spoke about the importance of positive mental health when it comes to veterans.

