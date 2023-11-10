SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Garden Circle Apartment Complex residents voice concerns after being moved into area motels

Residents of the Garden Circle Apartment Complex in Sumter are now voicing their concerns after...
Residents of the Garden Circle Apartment Complex in Sumter are now voicing their concerns after being forced to relocate on Tuesday.(Sam Shapiro)
By Sam Shapiro
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Garden Circle Apartment Complex in Sumter are now voicing their concerns after being forced to relocate on Tuesday. Tenants were moved into area motels after the fire department found problems at the apartment building, including a broken elevator and fire suppression system.

“I had the police department would come to my house regularly beat on my door to find out how I was,” said resident James Edward Lee, adding, “I was stuck up there; I had no other choice.”

People who call Garden Circle Apartments in Sumter their home are currently living in hotels after being forced to relocate on Tuesday. On top of the fire alarm and suppression systems not working, the stairs served as the only way out of the building due to a broken elevator.

This is a big problem for older residents like James, who has no legs.

“Who’s going to go back and live in an environment like that with no elevator,” Lee said, adding, “I don’t want to take that chance. I’ve got sickness and I’m scared; you know?”

Other residents like Siri Taylor say these problems are nothing new and have been going on for years. Out of the last six years she’s lived in the building, she remembers the elevator being broken for at least a third of the time she’s been a resident, on top of the other maintenance issues the building has gone through.

Following the building’s shutdown on Tuesday, she hopes their concerns will be addressed.

“We’ve had a lot of trouble with leaks and floods; the lobby’s been flooded this whole month,” Taylor said, adding, “The elevator’s been down, and my concern is not me, it’s for the people who live there who don’t have a voice.”

Sumter Fire says they’ve had multiple complaints of flooding from leaking ceilings, broken fire alarms and the elevator over the last year. They also say the building cannot open until they do another inspection to see if the building is up to code.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) officer was fired from her job as a juvenile correction...
DJJ correctional officer fired and arrested for providing contraband to youth
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, (left) and Serena Caldwell, 56, (right) were arrested after being...
2 Day care employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say
At prisons across the state Wednesday night, employees reported to work and had to go through...
Prison employees searched, drug tested as South Carolina Department of Corrections combats “dirty staff”

Latest News

Enhancing the community through acting
Enhancing the community through acting skills and workshops
Visit this holiday season: Family-owned Lexington market with rich local history
Visit this holiday season: Family-owned Lexington market with rich local history
Despite their cute appearance, they have “extremely sharp” teeth- so no hand feeding.
WIS gets a close-up look at baby flamingos, meerkats at Riverbanks Zoo
If you need a break with the kids, Riverbanks Zoo has some new animal children of its own to...
WIS gets a close-up look at baby flamingos, meerkats at Riverbanks Zoo
Elementary schools in Richland County introduced new teaching technology that encourages...
RoboKind Robots enter Elementary Schools of Richland 1