Garden Circle Apartment Complex residents voice concerns after being moved into area motels

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Garden Circle Apartment Complex in Sumter are now voicing their concerns after being forced to relocate on Tuesday. Tenants were moved into area motels after the fire department found problems at the apartment building, including a broken elevator and fire suppression system.

“I had the police department would come to my house regularly beat on my door to find out how I was,” said resident James Edward Lee, adding, “I was stuck up there; I had no other choice.”

People who call Garden Circle Apartments in Sumter their home are currently living in hotels after being forced to relocate on Tuesday. On top of the fire alarm and suppression systems not working, the stairs served as the only way out of the building due to a broken elevator.

This is a big problem for older residents like James, who has no legs.

“Who’s going to go back and live in an environment like that with no elevator,” Lee said, adding, “I don’t want to take that chance. I’ve got sickness and I’m scared; you know?”

Other residents like Siri Taylor say these problems are nothing new and have been going on for years. Out of the last six years she’s lived in the building, she remembers the elevator being broken for at least a third of the time she’s been a resident, on top of the other maintenance issues the building has gone through.

Following the building’s shutdown on Tuesday, she hopes their concerns will be addressed.

“We’ve had a lot of trouble with leaks and floods; the lobby’s been flooded this whole month,” Taylor said, adding, “The elevator’s been down, and my concern is not me, it’s for the people who live there who don’t have a voice.”

Sumter Fire says they’ve had multiple complaints of flooding from leaking ceilings, broken fire alarms and the elevator over the last year. They also say the building cannot open until they do another inspection to see if the building is up to code.

