Furry Friends Friday: Champ

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Champ is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mixed up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

A Good Samaritan found Champ roaming the streets 6 months ago. Poor Champ was emaciated, his ears had been chopped off and his handsome little face was scarred up. The gentleman joined Pawmetto Lifeline’s Ambassador Program and is now fostering Champ until we find him a forever home. The Ambassador Program is a fantastic resource for anyone who needs assistance re-homing an animal and ensures a positive outcome for the pet.

Champ is very sweet and loves everyone he meets! His foster dad says Champ has no mean bone in his body. He is a very happy and energetic boy who is always smiling. Champ is affectionate and loves being around people. He is always happy to see you and loves to cuddle and give hugs. Champ is a playful boy who loves to throw toys around.

He is great with other dogs and has not been reactive towards the stray cats on the property. He needs an adopter who can give Champ the active life he craves full of LOVE and FUN!

Pawmetto Lifeline thinks this poor guy has never lived in a home because he is afraid of stairs and slick floors. He could have been used as a bait dog due to his ears being cropped so short and the amount of scabs he had on his body when he was found. Champ deserves to know the love of a family!

Champ will be on-site at Pawmetto Lifeline this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for adoptions. Complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org and come out to meet this sweet boy!

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.