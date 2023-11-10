SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances finally return to the Midlands

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Rain chances will slowly, but surely return as we press towards this afternoon and upcoming weekend!

First Alert Headlines

· Mainly cloudy skies take over for our Friday.

· Showers will be around into the weekend with a cold front.

· More rain overall is expected on Sunday.

· Cooler weekend highs fall back to the 50s!

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! Clouds will increase for Friday and stick with us most of the day. Highs should reach the upper 70s. By the late afternoon we’re looking at a chance of a few showers. It looks like a spotty chance throughout the later phases of today.

Rain chances increase a bit into Saturday as a cold front continues to drop through our region. Expect high temps in the upper and mid-50s for Saturday, only topping out in the low 50s on Sunday.

The best chance of rain is likely to the south of Columbia. However, we are expecting misting and patchy light showers to remain with us into Saturday. Sunday comes along with the better potential for rainfall, breaking up later into Sunday evening. Some spots in the southern half of our viewing area could see close to 0.5″-0.75″ of rainfall once all is said and done.

We return to dry weather on Monday as high pressure builds back into the region!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Cloudy skies with an isolated chance of showers by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Veterans Day: Cloudier skies with some light and isolated showers. Cooler highs fall to the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Staying cloudy with likely scattered rain, tapering off late in the afternoon. Highs likely to the low 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

