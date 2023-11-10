SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures ahead of Sumter Veterans Day Parade

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department announced road closures and other traffic control measures are underway in the downtown area of Sumter ahead of a Veterans Day Parade.

Police said the closures and traffic control will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on North Main Street at Bartlette Street, followed by a ceremony on the front lawn of the Sumter County Courthouse on Main Street.

Police ask drivers to remain alert for pedestrians and to follow the guidance of officers, deputies and crossing guards assisting with traffic control along the parade route.

