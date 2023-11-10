SkyView
Enhancing the community through acting skills and workshops

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Justin Walsh
Published: Nov. 9, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Creativity comes in all forms, and the inspiration for it is all around. Here in the Midlands, one local filmmaker is taking his creativity to the big screen, while also prioritizing a sense of community.

With the upcoming release of the new short film “Last Night on Sunset”, the team involved is looking to tell an impactful story while enhancing the community through acting, screenplay writing, and filmmaking workshops.

Primetime was joined by key members involved in “Last Night on Sunset”, Director, Yo! Shayne! and Co-writer T.M. Walker

“Last Night on Sunset” premieres Saturday, November 11th at Spotlight Cinema Capitol 8 in Columbia.

