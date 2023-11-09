Sumter County Deputies search for father who fled while leaving infant in rolling vehicle

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter deputies have started a search for a father after he was accused of leaving his infant in a rolling vehicle while he fled from authorities.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported a warrant was issued for Faquanta Urell Benjamin, 21, after an infant was left in the back seat while Benjamin and other occupants left the rolling vehicle and ran from a deputy trying to make a traffic stop for a broken headlight.

On Nov. 6 just after 10:00 p.m., a Sumter County deputy saw a car with only one working headlight traveling on 378, the deputy tried making a traffic stop but the car pulled into a side road and the driver and passengers exited the rolling car to avoid law enforcement said detectives.

Investigators said one juvenile passenger was placed in custody while the others ran away, the car continued to roll until it struck bushes.

When more deputies arrived and found an infant in a car seat in the backseat of the suspect’s car, the infant was taken from the car seat, appearing to be in good condition.

Officials contacted the Department of Social Services, and they helped return the child to his mother. Investigators learned the child had been under the care of a babysitter.

Benjamin is being charged with unlawful conduct toward a child by willfully abandoning and placing a child at risk of harm.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing and if you have any information about the whereabouts of Benjamin, you are encouraged to use CrimeStoppers through the P3 App or the website.

