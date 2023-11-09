Sumter Apartment Complex shut down over fire safety violations

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Garden Circle Apartment Complex on East Liberty Street has been shut down, forcing tenants to relocate. The building was closed after a non-working elevator was discovered inside the building.

“Based on all the conditions... they were going to have to completely shut the building down,” said Joseph Duggan, Division Chief of Training with the Sumter Fire Dept.

The Sumter Fire Department first responded to a call at the apartment complex around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon after trying to help take care of an elderly family member. The caller said they went to the complex to take care of their family member who was stuck on the fourth floor.

The family member had mobility issues and couldn’t make it down four flights of stairs, and with the elevator left out of order, they were essentially trapped. Duggan from Sumter Fire tells us the elevator had not been working for at least 20 days.

Following an inspection, Duggan says there were other factors that were even more alarming that ultimately led to the apartment complex being shut down. He says building management could not provide documentation that fire suppression system was inspected in addition to the fire alarm system not working.

“Due to life safety issues, they were going to have to shut the apartment complex down.” Duggan said.

Duggan explained how the person who called for the fire department to come is the hero of this story. He says people that make those types of calls help keep the community safe.

“It’s people like that, that are going to save lives,” Duggan said, adding, “We need people that are going to step up and let us know that these issues are out there and then we can in turn go in and enforce code.”

Forty-seven tenants were relocated to nearby hotels. The property manager told WIS in a statement:

“We are having the elevators fixed tomorrow morning (Thursday) and the tenants should be moving back in at the end of the day. We are hoping all will be resolved and that this will never happen again.”

