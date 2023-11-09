Soda City Living: Slice of Columbia

SkyView
WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Soda City Live’s Sierra Artemus showed us some amazing creations at Slice of Columbia.

On the count of three, tell me what your favorite food is. Did you say pizza? Well, I know pizza is my favorite food. And there is a place located right here in the Midlands.

At Slice of Columbia, they don’t just have pizza.

We talked to the owner, Earl Cooper, and some of the cooks here to tell us what you can expect when you go.

Artemus was in the kitchen where all the magic happens.

Before we dug into how the food is made, we met Kayla. Kayla is the social media manager for Slices of Columbia.

Kayla said her favorite dishes are the Philly cheesesteak eggrolls.

We saw the meat lovers’ pizza and how all the meats were combined.

We also saw the Gamecock pizza which consists of many things such as chicken, collards, and red onion.

For more information on the business, click here.

