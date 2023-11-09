Soda City Live: Sergio Hudson: Focused on the Fit Exclusive Exhibit at the Columbia Museum of Art

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Museum of Art is rolling out a new and EXCLUSIVE exhibit showcasing the work of iconic fashion designer and Midlands native Sergio Hudson.

This exhibit will run from Saturday, November 18th through Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The exhibit reveal will feature a conversation with the designer, Saturday, November 18th at the Columbia Museum of art at 2 p..m.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.