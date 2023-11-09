SkyView
Soda City Live: Mural Reveal and Dedication Ceremony Taking Place at Trustus Theatre

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local theatre known for its performing arts INSIDE- now features a beautiful visual masterpiece on the side of its building.

A new mural entitled “Earth Medicine” was commissioned by The Vista Neighborhood Association

in collaboration with Trustus Theatre and One Columbia for Arts & Culture.

The ceremony will take place Tuesday, November 14th at 2 p.m. at Trustus Theatre.

