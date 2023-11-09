Soda City Live: A’ja Wilson to be Honored at Annual Legacy Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tickets are on sale now for The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Foundation’s Annual Legacy Event.

This year, the event will honor Gamecock great, WNBA superstar, Olympic gold medalist and Columbia native, A’Ja Wilson.

The event will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday, November 13th at the USC Alumni Center.

Tickets can be found here.

