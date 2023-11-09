SkyView
Richland County deputies investigate more stabbings at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Richland County’s elected leaders are weighing in on the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision...
Richland County deputies investigate more stabbings at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating three stabbings at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

On Wednesday, around 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to the jail where they said a 35-year-old male detainee was attacked by two other detainees.

Deputies said the victim had injuries to the face and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to initial reports, the victim attempted to defend another detainee who was being bullied by two other detainees.

The second stabbing happened Wednesday at around 6:30 p.m. when deputies responded to the jail a second time.

Deputies said a 26-year-old male detainee had been assaulted/stabbed by six to seven other detainees.

According to RCSD, the victim suffered injuries to the body from being stabbed and assaulted. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third stabbing happened the same day at around 11 p.m. where a 27-year-old male detainee had been assaulted by three other detainees.

Deputies said the victim suffered injuries to the face and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No formal charges have been made, according to deputies.

This will make at least six stabbing investigations by RCSD at the jail since Friday, Nov. 3.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday, Nov. 2, that it is launching an investigation into two South Carolina jails, including the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

