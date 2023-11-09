SkyView
Richland County deputies arrest man wanted for double homicide

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) arrested a man wanted for the fatal drive-by shooting of two men.

The shooting happened on Monday, Sept. 11 when deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. at the 6200 block of Shakespeare Road.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Ty’Quan McClinton Thursday morning on the 7400 block of Hunt Club Road in Columbia.

Deputies said McClinton was arrested without incident and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of murder.

According to RCSD the victims of the shooting were a 34-year-old man, who died at the scene and a 40-year-old man who was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“Another example of a young person throwing their life away by the gun. He celebrated his birthday by killing two people.” Sheriff Lott said. “So sad we are losing a generation who do not realize the consequences of their actions when they shoot a gun. It has to stop.”

