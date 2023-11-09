SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Prison program that supports family bonds through literacy renamed after former SC governor

By Mary Green
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A unique program that incentivizes good behavior for South Carolina inmates also helps maintain family bonds while they are incarcerated, doing it through the power of reading.

“A love of a child can’t be stopped by prison walls. It can’t be stopped by separation. A parent loves a child, no matter what,” South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said.

Dozens of books displayed at the State House in Columbia on Wednesday help remind hundreds of South Carolina children of that truth when their parents cannot physically be with them.

“There was a child that, their house burned down, and all they wanted was that book from their dad. If that doesn’t bring home what this means to these children, that connection, nothing will,” Stirling said.

Through a South Carolina Department of Corrections program, inmates in all 21 state prisons can record themselves reading bedtime stories to their children living on the other side of the prison walls.

Then the children receive the books with the recordings of their parent’s voice inside.

“This provides one avenue of hope and connection among families that I think will change families,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

The initiative was developed in 2016 by a group from the Riley Diversity Leadership Initiative at Furman University that included Stirling.

It has operated since then under names including “A Mother’s Voice” and “A Father’s Voice,” but it took on a new name announced at a State House news conference Wednesday: Riley’s Readers, in honor of former US Secretary of Education and South Carolina Gov. Dick Riley.

“Gov. Riley’s name has been synonymous with education for a long time, and I think there’s no more appropriate name for this program,” McMaster said.

Riley, who was in attendance Wednesday for the renaming announcement, saw firsthand the program that now bears his name back in 2018, at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia.

“What I saw that day was remarkable. It was heartwarming, really, to see the happiness of the inmates,” he said. “It means a lot to them.”

To participate, inmates must be discipline-free for at least six months.

Stirling said programs like this are needed to reduce recidivism in South Carolina, including by keeping hope alive for what life can be like after inmates serve their time.

“Education is vitally important for stopping the cycle of incrimination, and then it’s also vitally important to returning safely to society, for that job, for that future, for that connection to society,” Stirling said. “That’s really what we want, is people to return safely, we want them prepared.”

Nearly 500 books with recordings have been given to inmates’ families since the program started, all of them funded through private donations.

Stirling said, to his knowledge, this is the only program of its kind in any state prison system in the country.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
It’s your chance to vote in your local municipal elections on Tuesday.
Decision 2023 for Midlands municipal elections
Sloan Griffin and Bryan Franklin -- running for Blythewood Mayor.
Blythewood councilman wins seat for new mayor by wide margin
Tyler Bailey won the at-large seat in Columbia City Council
Columbia attorney Tyler Bailey wins city council race, unofficial results show
Officers said a Columbia daycare worker was arrested after she grabbed a toddler and forced...
Police: Columbia daycare worker accused of harming 3-year-old

Latest News

At prisons across the state Wednesday night, employees reported to work and had to go through...
Prison employees searched, drug tested as South Carolina Department of Corrections combats “dirty staff”
The holiday season could be challenging for seniors or for adults who may not have a love one...
Be A Santa for Seniors organization looks to assist those who are in need in the Midlands
The Garden Circle Apartment Complex on East Liberty Street has been shut down, forcing tenants...
Sumter Apartment Complex shut down over fire safety violations
A former teacher is out on bond after being arrested for cruelty to a child.
Former Chesterbrook Academy teacher arrested for cruelty to child, parent of former student reacts
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
Bringing holiday cheer to those who need it most