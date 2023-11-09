Midlands serial armed robber convicted for November 2020 burglaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who went on a serial armed robbery spree throughout the Midlands was convicted following a multi-day bench trial said officials.

Evidence presented in court proved Deveon Antonio Belk, 36, robbed at least seven Columbia and Lexington businesses at gunpoint between Nov. 9 - Nov. 16, 2020:

· Robbery 1 – Nov. 9 at Wendy’s at 95 Woodcross Dr., Columbia, S.C.

· Robbery 2 – Nov. 10 at Dollar General at 6246 Two Notch Rd., Columbia, S.C.

· Robbery 3 – Nov. 11 at Family Dollar at 4524 Monticello Road, Columbia, S.C.

· Robbery 4 – Nov. 13 at CVS at 4627 North Main St., Columbia, S.C.

· Robbery 5 – Nov. 15 at Dollar General at 536 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, S.C.

· Robbery 6 – Nov. 15 at SKS Mart at 1615 Decker Blvd., Columbia, S.C.

· Robbery 7 – Nov. 16 at Dollar General at 7145 Broad River Rd., Irmo, S.C.

According to court documents, Belk drove a distinctive black Saturn sedan for many of the robberies, he would park nearby, approach the businesses on foot, act as if he were purchasing an inexpensive item in cash, and when the cashier opened or started opening the cash register, he was show his black and silver Ruger 9mm pistol, demanding the employee to empty the register or the safe.

Detectives added during some robberies, Belk would not wait for the transaction and he would point the firearm at the clerk and demand the money upon entry.

Belk forced many victims to the back of the store or into a closet and then he would leave on foot at a casual pace, passing legitimate customers on the way.

Belk would then throw away the clothes he was wearing and left in the Saturn.

During the trial, 13 victims testified, with one of the victims being 16 at the time of the robbery.

One victim was forced into a closet that Belk kicked in, she was seen on surveillance crying on the ground calling the police for help. Another victim testified about Belk pressing the gun into her body.

One victim testified that they told Belk not to commit the robbery because he as on camera and will be caught and other victims testified that they feared for their lives during the robberies.

Every robbery, as well as Belk’s approach to and flight from many of the crime scenes, was recorded on surveillance video. Numerous people who knew Belk testified at trial that it was Belk on video committing the robberies. His DNA was found on clothing left near four of the seven robberies, and on the firearm that he used in every robbery.

On Nov. 17, 2020, a day after the final robbery, a search warrant was executed at a Lexington apartment where Belk was staying and police found the firearm Belk used in every robbery, the shoes he wore in multiple robberies and the Saturn vehicle.

Belk was convicted for conduct related to the seven robberies above, but by way of a notice filed on the public docket (ECF No. 73), the Government has indicated that Belk was likely responsible for at least six more:

· Robbery 8 – Oct. 20 at Speedway at 637 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, S.C.

· Robbery 9 – Oct. 21, 2020 at Shell at 441 Piney Grove Rd., Columbia, S.C.

· Robbery 10 – Oct. 25, 2020 at Shell at 6930 North Main St., Columbia, S.C.

· Robbery 11 – Oct. 26, 2020 at S&S Mart at 8303 Winnsboro Rd., Blythewood, S.C.

· Robbery 12 – Oct. 31, 2020 at Speedway at 637 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, S.C.

· Robbery 13 – Nov. 16, 2020 at BP at 8404 Two Notch Rd., Columbia, S.C.

Court officials said Belk faces a mandatory minimum of 49 years in federal prison following the firearm brandish in connection with a crime of violence convictions, plus any additional term of imprisonment he receives for the robberies of the firearm possession count.

“This is a great example of how strong relationships between agencies make our community a safer place,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Because of the commitment of state and local law enforcement agencies, we were able to address an issue affecting members of our community.”

“Deveon Belk’s four weeks of robberies brought fear to our business community and victimized over a dozen hard-working citizens,” Columbia Police Chief W. H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook said. “This case represents the best of law enforcement partnerships and collaboration in the pursuit of justice.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.