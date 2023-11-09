SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

K-9 finds 220 pounds of cocaine hidden in heavy machinery

While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County...
While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped the heavy machinery trailer and found the cocaine worth an estimated $10 million.(Wharton Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHARTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – Authorities in Southwest Texas seized 100 kilograms of cocaine – about 220 pounds – hidden in a heavy machinery trailer, officials said.

While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped the heavy machinery trailer and found the cocaine worth an estimated $10 million.

The drugs were found by Sergeant Thumann and his K-9 Kolt, according to the police department.

“We’d like to thank the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Thumann, K9 ‘Kolt,’ Wharton PD Sergeant Justin Pannell, Wharton PD Officer Davon Ramirez, Texas DPS, and every other LEO agency that came out,” said the Wharton Police Department on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) officer was fired from her job as a juvenile correction...
DJJ correctional officer fired and arrested for providing contraband to youth
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, (left) and Serena Caldwell, 56, (right) were arrested after being...
2 Day care employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other
The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say
At prisons across the state Wednesday night, employees reported to work and had to go through...
Prison employees searched, drug tested as South Carolina Department of Corrections combats “dirty staff”

Latest News

Dana Rice showed off the new “swear jar” in her house – but instead of owing money for saying...
Husband creates Taylor Swift ‘swear jar’ for wife
Secondhand shopping becoming first choice for many Americans
How to cash in on the secondhand shopping surge
Dana Rice has to put a quarter in a "swear jar" every time she talks about Taylor Swift....
Husband creates Taylor Swift 'swear jar' for wife
If you have any $2 bills lying around, they could be worth thousands.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
FILE -- Missouri authorities say two men have been arrested after they tried to dig up one of...
2 men facing charges after caught digging up grandmother’s grave