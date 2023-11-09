Honor Military Heroes with Wreaths Across America

SkyView
WIS is partnering with “Wreaths Across America” as a continued part of our United for Veterans effort.
By Jared Stepp
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is teaming up again with Wreaths Across America to honor those who have served our country. Please help us “remember, honor, and teach” on December 16, 2023 at 12:00 pm (Wreath Placement Immediately Following Ceremony) by sponsoring a wreath to be placed on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes. For every two wreaths sponsored on this page, the National Wreaths Across America organization will donate a third wreath free.

To donate follow this link or mail a check and donation form to: Wreaths Across America P.O. Box 3356 West Columbia, SC 29033.

Wreaths Across America honors fallen heroes here locally, as well as at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/160804/Overview

