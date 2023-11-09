Former Chesterbrook Academy teacher arrested for cruelty to child, parent of former student reacts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former teacher is out on bond after being arrested for cruelty to a child.

It happened at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool located just off of Wildwoode Centre Drive in Northeast Columbia.

40-year-old Danielle Wages was arrested Monday after the parents of a 3-year-old boy alerted police after finding marks on their son’s body. That was back in October. When the parents asked what happened, the boy indicated he was hurt at school by his teacher. Police say surveillance footage aided in Wages’ arrest.

WIS obtained copies of arrest warrants in Wages’ case. According to those warrants Wages applied enough pressure to the 3-year-old boy’s body that it left fingernail markings on his upper arms.

“This is just the first part of the investigation,” said Deputy Chief Melron Kelly, Columbia Police Department.

According to the warrants the incident happened on October 26th. Police say the parents of the three-year-old were giving him a bath that night when they saw markings under his arm.

Deputy Chief Kelly says “When questioned, he relayed to his parents that it happened at school. From there the parents contacted law enforcement and an investigation was underway.”

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly says after combing through surveillance footage from inside of the classroom, they arrested 40-year-old Danielle Wages. She’s been charged with cruelty to children. A misdemeanor.

“That does not surprise me,”: said Denise Brown.

Brown says her daughter attended Chesterbrook Academy last year.

She says, “I wouldn’t recommend anybody there, and I wouldn’t re-enroll my daughter there.”

Brown says while her daughter was enrolled at Chesterbrook, she noticed first hand the school was understaffed.

“It just went downhill. There was one teacher there that was expecting she was pregnant. She didn’t have an aide or someone to assist her,” she said.

“Then it was another guy there, it was just too many students there. It was just him; I don’t know if he had an aide to help him, I used to always see him by himself. Sometimes my daughter’s aide had to leave to go assist him, it was just too many,” Brown added.

Brown also claims that her daughter couldn’t use the bathroom on several occasions because there was no teacher available to take her.

A recent inspection released on May of 2023 on a SC Childcare website spearheaded by DSS cited Chesterbrook for improper supervision and incorrect student tracking. . Several classrooms were found to have more students in them then what was reported. There were also two citations for children being left alone in the hallway.

The Division of Early Care and Education is a division of the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) and serves to make child care more affordable for parents and increase the quality of care for all children in the state.

WIS did reach out to the local Chesterbrook Academy as well as their corporate headquarters asking them for Wages’ employment history and for them to address the allegations, but have not heard back. The Columbia Police Department is urging any parents of students at Chesterbrook that feel their children may be victims of abuse at the school to please come forward.

Wages’ was granted a 450-dollar bond on Tuesday. Some of the conditions of her bond include no contact with the victim or their family and she can no longer work with children. Wages is expected to be back in court on December 6th.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

