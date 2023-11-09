SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs will fall to the 50s this weekend with showers

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Today will be our last day in the 80s this week, with cooler & damper weather towards Veterans Day!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· Highs reach the low to mid 80s Thursday with some clouds mixing in.

· Showers are looking likely into the weekend with a cold front.

· Cooler weekend highs should fall back to the 50s!

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Good Thursday morning my friends! Partly cloudy skies take command today with highs still holding in the low 80s for our afternoon.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Looking ahead, clouds will increase for Friday and stick with us most of the day. Highs reach the mid-70s. By the late afternoon we’re looking at a chance of some showers. It looks like a spotty chance throughout the day, increasing during the evening and overnight.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Rain chances increase into Saturday as a cold front continues to drop through our region. Expect high temps in the mid-50s for Saturday, only topping out in the low 50s on Sunday.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

The best chance of rain is likely to the south of Columbia. However, we are expecting scattered showers to remain with us into Saturday and Sunday, breaking up later into the 2nd half of the weekend. Some spots could see close to an inch of rainfall once we are all said and done. As of right now average amounts look to be in between 0.5″-0.75″.

We return to dry weather on Monday as high pressure builds back into the region!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Warming up again with highs in the low 80s, as some clouds mix with sunshine.

Friday: Cloudy skies with an isolated chance of showers by the afternoon. Rain increases overnight. Highs in the mid-70s.

Veterans Day: Cloudier skies with some scattered showers. Cooler highs fall to the mid-50s.

Sunday: Staying mainly cloudy with scattered rain showers again, tapering off later in the day. Highs struggle to the low 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

