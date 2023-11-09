SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Excavator flips over, hits and kills construction worker

A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.
A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.(Delray Beach Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A construction worker was killed Thursday morning when an excavator flipped over.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department, crews in Florida were clearing debris from a demolished home.

Authorities said the excavator tipped over and hit the construction worker.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) officer was fired from her job as a juvenile correction...
DJJ correctional officer fired and arrested for providing contraband to youth
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, (left) and Serena Caldwell, 56, (right) were arrested after being...
2 Day care employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other
The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say
At prisons across the state Wednesday night, employees reported to work and had to go through...
Prison employees searched, drug tested as South Carolina Department of Corrections combats “dirty staff”

Latest News

FILE -- Missouri authorities say two men have been arrested after they tried to dig up one of...
2 men facing charges after caught digging up grandmother’s grave
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband was caught up in conspiracies, defense says
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool temps and showers moving in this weekend
FILE - Steve Bannon speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3,...
Trump ally Steve Bannon appeals conviction in Jan. 6 committee contempt case
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York Supreme...
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial will go on after lawyers seek early verdict ending case