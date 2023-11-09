SkyView
Community buzzes about firetruck for sale in Columbia

By Boris Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A firetruck that hit the for-sale market in Columbia is creating a buzz around the community on social media.

While many are intrigued about the firetruck’s mysterious history, the seller — who wanted to remain anonymous — remains tight-lipped.

Despite the seller’s silence, an unknown party has put down a deposit on the firetruck, according to the seller, fueling the interest in this fiery sale.

The firetruck is parked at 326 S. Edisto Ave. A flyer taped to the window said the asking price is $20,000 and for those interested to call or text Jim at 803-600-2003.

