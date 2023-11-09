Be A Santa for Seniors organization looks to assist those who are in need in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holiday season could be challenging for seniors or for adults who may not have a love one or companion to help celebrate with Christmas being 47 days away.

The Be a Santa program is changing that for many around the midlands by helping spread the holiday spirit.

“It’s been a National program and this is actually the 20th anniversary of being able to go out to the community and adopt seniors who may not have folks or loved ones that can provide Christmas presents with just a simple act of kindness for the holiday season,” said Cogdill.

The Christmas Tree is filled with numbers attached to an ornament. The numbers correspond with a senior who needs to be adopted. Once a caregiver selects a number, the program provides details on what the senior has asked for.

“To be able especially during this time for the holidays to be able to go in and what always surprises me is the things that the seniors ask for and they’re actually not that large. It could be a new blanket or maybe a Clemson T-Shirt or a Carolina T-Shirt, maybe a puzzle and it’s really really small acts of kindness that really warm your heart and it helps put perspective in your own family about the things that you may be asking for during the season,” said Cogdill.

The program is design to not only focus on seniors who are unable to see their loved on for the holidays, but it also focuses on special needs, those who are home bound, people recovering from medical procedures, and much more.

Be a Santa to a Senior continues to bring together the entire community, with support from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, volunteers, and countless other community members.

Nationwide, Be a Santa to a Senior has engaged more than 65,000 volunteers and has provided more than 2.2 million gifts, and shared the holiday spirit with about 800,000 older adults.

Cogdill explains the mission behind the program in giving back to those who are less fortunate.

“Being involved in the local community is really why we’re doing this. To be able to get back into the community and give back locally and have partnerships where we have partnerships across the midlands. We’ve partnered with in the past with Prisma health through their pace programs, with central midlands area agency and this year we’re partnering with Lexington Medical Center and their extended care,” said Cogdill.

Cogdill’s goal for the Be a Santa for a senior program is to this holiday season to provide gifts to 60 seniors across the midlands and be also says that most of the adoptions are coming from the Lexington Medical Center Extended Care.

To participate, shoppers can visit the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display at the Home Instead Office, 3231 Sunset Blvd Suite D, West Columbia, SC, 29169. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it wrapped to the location with the ornament attached. Ornaments will be available from November 1 to December 1. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.

You can reach out to the Home Instead Office at 803-736-4242 or you can go to the website at www.beasantatoasenior.com.

