2 men facing charges after caught digging up grandmother’s grave

FILE -- Missouri authorities say two men have been arrested after they tried to dig up one of...
FILE -- Missouri authorities say two men have been arrested after they tried to dig up one of their grandmother’s remains.(gferdinandsen via Canva)
By Pat Pratt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - St. Louis County prosecutors say two men are facing charges after they tried to dig up one of their grandmother’s remains from an area cemetery.

KMOV reports that Jimmie Allen and Zebulun Nash, both 73, were each charged Thursday with attempting to destroy or deface cemetery property.

Both have been issued a summons and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.

Berkley police said an officer responded to the Washington Park Cemetery in August for a report of property damage and found the two men actively trying to exhume a gravesite.

According to police, Allen was throwing dirt from the grave and Nash was nearby, covered in dirt and talking on a cellphone.

Nash allegedly told police he was trying to recover his grandmother’s remains to relocate her and Allen was helping him. He said they had been digging up the grave for the past few days.

But neither of the men had permission to retrieve a corpse from the cemetery, police said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

