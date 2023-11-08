WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 24-year-old Belton woman was charged after a car chase with law enforcement that reached speeds up to 80 mph, according an incident report from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

The charges for Savannah Hutcheson include failure to stop for a law enforcement vehicle and reckless driving.

The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.

NCSO said in the report a deputy on patrol heard the Prosperity Police Department (PPD) pursuing a car, driven by Hutcheson, running from a traffic stop and estimated her speed to be about 80 mph coming out of a 35 mph zone into a 45 mph zone.

Hutcheson passed traffic in the median, nearly hitting a car in the other lane, before blowing through a red light at Wilson Road and Johnstone Street, the incident report stated.

The deputy saw Hutcheson run another red light, hit a car hauler that was legally coming through the intersection, and then run from the car on foot toward a Shell gas station, the report added.

Shortly after, a Newberry City police officer arrested Hutcheson, the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post.

The driver of the truck was treated by first responders for injuries.

According to NCSO, no one involved had life-threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police are investigating this crash.

