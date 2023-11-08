SkyView
Voters to elect new Columbia city council member tonight

Three candidates who have never held elected office are hoping to join the Columbia City Council tonight.
By Nick Neville
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three candidates who have never held elected office are hoping to join the Columbia City Council tonight.

Voters went to the polls on Tuesday to chose between attorney Tyler Bailey, businessman Jesse Bullard and business owner Christa Williams.

All three candidates share some commitments but have differing ideas about how to achieving their goals. All candidates say combating gun violence in the capital city, business development and helping address homelessness are among their top priorities.

Whichever candidate wins tonight will take the place of former longtime councilman Howard Duvall.

“Columbia has had low self-esteem,” for some time, Bullard told WIS News 10. However, he praised the work that Mayor Daniel Rickenmann has done in the last few years.

Bullard said his first priority if elected would be public safety, followed by economic development efforts by helping attract more businesses to the city’s vibrant arts and restaurant scene.

Bullard also has the cash advantage in this election, with campaign finance reports showing he raised more than $144,000, followed by Bailey, who raised more than $90,000.

Bailey says his mission if elected would be to serve the community. Beyond supporting law enforcement, Columbia needs to be more innovative in reaching young people through its parks and recreation program, he said.

Williams, who owns Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store on Main Street, is a member of the S.C. National Guard. She said council needs a community advocate and someone who will look out for the small business owner.

The candidates told WIS News 10 they’ve been running around the city all day, visiting precincts and talking to prospective voters and trying to make every second count.

All three candidates will be hosting watch parties and we’ll have updates as results come in.

Columbia City Council District Two and Three seats are also up for grabs. Will Brennan is running against former councilman Moe Baddourah to keep his seat. Councilman Ed McDowell is running unopposed in District Two.

Polls in Richland County closed at 7 p.m.

