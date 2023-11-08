State troopers investigate chase in Newberry County that injured 2 people

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - State troopers are investigating what led to a chase through Newberry County.

The chase happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. when a Town of Prosperity police officer noticed a suspicious vehicle at Prosperity Rikard Elementary School.

Officials said when the officer got out to investigate the driver pulled away and sped off.

The driver then drove onto U.S. Highway 76 speeding toward CR Koon Highway toward Newberry.

A deputy saw the car driving in the center median lane and tried to help the officer but they couldn’t stop the suspect.

Officials said that’s when the suspect sped through a red light at Johnstone Street and Wilson Road, hitting a tractor-trailer truck.

The person in the vehicle was pushed onto the Southbound side of Main Street, where the driver exited and ran toward the Shell Station.

The suspect was apprehended by a Newberry City police officer.

Both the driver of the truck and the suspect received non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said both of them were treated for their injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

