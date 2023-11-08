SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: USC Veteran’s Day 5K

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 6th Annual Veterans Day 5K is a celebration of the 105th Anniversary of Veterans and honors our service members and veterans here in Columbia.

The race will take place Sunday, November 12th at 2 p.m.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
It’s your chance to vote in your local municipal elections on Tuesday.
Decision 2023 for Midlands municipal elections
Sloan Griffin and Bryan Franklin -- running for Blythewood Mayor.
Blythewood councilman wins seat for new mayor by wide margin
Tyler Bailey won the at-large seat in Columbia City Council
Columbia attorney Tyler Bailey wins city council race, unofficial results show
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.
‘We heard ya!’: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce 2024 tour

Latest News

Get ready to get your heart pumping and your legs moving for the annual Run Hard 5k, 10k, and...
Soda City Live: Lexington Medical Center Presents: Run Hard 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
In this undated photo provided by the Free Nazanin Campaign, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugs her...
Soda City Live: Flourishing Families of SC - National Adoption Month
The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia is excited to invite the community and media...
Soda City Live: The Meeting Place of Greater Columbia, Your Health Matters Health Fair
United Way of the Midlands is looking for 300 volunteers interested in reading to...
Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands - Midlands Reading Consortium