Rudy Mancke, known for SC nature programs, dies at 78

Rudy Manke, a man who hosted educational programs highlighting nature throughout the Palmetto State, has died at 78.
Rudy Manke, a man who hosted educational programs highlighting nature throughout the Palmetto State, has died at 78.(WIS/File)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rudy Mancke, a man who hosted educational programs highlighting nature throughout the Palmetto State, has died at 78.

South Carolina Public Radio reported that Mancke died surrounded by his friends and his family after he had managed symptoms of liver disease in the last several months and was recently hospitalized.

Mancke was the host of South Carolina Public Radio’s NatureNotes and SCETV’s NatureScene, which aired on SCETV, the state’s PBS network, for 25 years, from 1978 to 2002.

He was also the naturalist in residence at the University of South Carolina’s School of the Earth, Ocean, and Environment, according to the college’s website.

He founded the South Carolina Association of Naturalists. Funeral arrangements have not been made yet.

