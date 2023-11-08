SkyView
Police: Bond denied for Sumter man charged in domestic stabbing

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department announced bond has been denied for a man who was charged after he was accused of stabbing a woman.

Officials said Maurice Bhutto Abrams, 51, was identified as the suspect in the stabbing of a 53-year-old woman on a Broad Street business at 7:45 a.m. on Mon. Nov. 6.

An investigation into the incident determined Abrams and the victim had been seeing one another before she ended the relationship. Since that time, detectives said the woman had received repeated threats from the suspect.

The woman is still in a hospital as she recovers and the investigation is ongoing.

