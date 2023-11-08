SkyView
Officials: Broken elevator left residents at Sumter apartment complex stranded

The Sumter Fire Department announced officials decided to shut down an apartment complex after a broken elevator left multiple tenants stranded.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Fire Department announced officials decided to shut down an apartment complex after a broken elevator left multiple tenants stranded.

Sumter Fire Chief of Training Joey Duggan said the fire department received a call around 1:30 p.m. on Tues. Nov. 7 about an out-of-order elevator at the Garden Circle Apartment complex on the 200 block of Liberty Street.

Detectives said the caller told officials they had been coming to the complex for the past couple of weeks to care for a family member who could not move around due to the broken elevator.

The fire marshal then inspected the elevator and the complex, determining that the elevator had been out of order for more than 20 days, The Fire marshal, fire chief, and the City-County building official decided to shut down the complex.

According to administrators, the Santee Wateree Regional Transportation Authority (SWRTA) public bus transportation service loaded 47 occupants, transporting them to motels and hotels in Sumter.

The Sumter Fire Department has started an investigation into the complex.

