SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Newberry County deputies release photo of third armed robbery suspect

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) released a picture of the third suspect connected to an armed robbery and attempted murder.

Deputies said 23-year-old Daquan Malik Cooper is connected to the robbery of a home and shooting of a 24-year-old man on Thursday, Nov. 2 in the Little Ranches Drive area, off Hwy 34.

During an investigation, deputies arrested Antonio Washington, 26, and Jaywon Jones, 24. in connection with the robbery. Both men are being held at the Newberry County Detention Center where a judge denied their bond.

The fourth suspect has not been identified yet.

Cooper is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Deputies said there is a warrant for Cooper’s arrest and that he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately and not engage in contact, contact NCSO at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s your chance to vote in your local municipal elections on Tuesday.
Decision 2023 for Midlands municipal elections
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.
‘We heard ya!’: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce 2024 tour
Tyler Bailey won the at-large seat in Columbia City Council
Columbia attorney Tyler Bailey wins city council race, unofficial results show
Sloan Griffin and Bryan Franklin -- running for Blythewood Mayor.
Blythewood councilman wins seat for new mayor by wide margin

Latest News

JaVonne Jones is an electric violinist who will be performing accorss the Midlands in November
Electric violinist gears for performance across the Midlands
State troopers investigate chase in Newberry County that injured 2 people
State troopers investigate chase in Newberry County that injured 2 people
Officials said the inbound lane at the 5300 block of Sunset Boulevard will be closed on...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Inbound lane at Sunset Boulevard closed due to construction
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmth builds again, falling into the weekend