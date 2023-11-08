Newberry County deputies release photo of third armed robbery suspect

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) released a picture of the third suspect connected to an armed robbery and attempted murder.

Deputies said 23-year-old Daquan Malik Cooper is connected to the robbery of a home and shooting of a 24-year-old man on Thursday, Nov. 2 in the Little Ranches Drive area, off Hwy 34.

During an investigation, deputies arrested Antonio Washington, 26, and Jaywon Jones, 24. in connection with the robbery. Both men are being held at the Newberry County Detention Center where a judge denied their bond.

The fourth suspect has not been identified yet.

Cooper is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Deputies said there is a warrant for Cooper’s arrest and that he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately and not engage in contact, contact NCSO at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

