Irmo voters elect new mayor in close race

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor Barry Walker, who’s been in charge of Irmo since 2019, lost in his re-election on Tuesday night by 70 votes.

Councilman Bill Danielson won on Tuesday night after challenging Walker in a contentious race.

Danielson was first elected to council during a special election in March of 2020 and was re-elected to serve a full term in 2021. He calls himself a business man rather than a politician.

During his last four years on council, he’s had a focus on small businesses establishing the Irmo Future Growth Corporation geared towards supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said one of his main focuses if elected mayor will be security. Danielson also wants to expand the police department by adding more officers and upping the salary to compete with neighboring districts.

Meanwhile, Walker said the town has given enough funding to the police department and has a different approach to improve security.

“I want to make sure that we project a police department that’s community friendly and that we have a police department that’s doing communal policing,” Walker said.

Before being mayor, Walker had served on the town’s council since 2004.

The election results have not yet been finalized by the Lexington and Richland election commissions. WIS News 10 has reached out to see if Walker plans on challenging the election results or conceding.

