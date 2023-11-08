SkyView
Gearing up for the 45th Annual Veterans Day Parade

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A special celebration to honor and recognize our brave veterans here in the Midlands.

The annual 45th Veterans Day parade is happening will happen Friday in downtown Columbia at 11 a.m.

Kimberly Glasgow is the Special Events Coordinator for the City of Columbia Parks and Rec and Susan McPherson the vice president of public policy and military affairs for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce joined WIS to talk about this beautiful community celebration.

