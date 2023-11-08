FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmth builds again, falling into the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Highs will fall just short of record levels today, but big changes are coming towards the weekend!

First Alert Headlines

· Highs in the low to mid-80s return for today, lasting through Thursday.

·Generally cloudy skies for Friday into the weekend.

· Showers are looking more likely into the weekend with a cold front.

· Weekend highs should fall back to the 50s.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! Highs will rise quickly again for today, topping out in the low to mid-80s this afternoon! While sunshine stays dominant, we could see a little bit haziness to our skies with wildfire smoke from Georgia mixing in above us.

Through Thursday, high pressure stays with us, so sunshine hangs in there for the Midlands. A few clouds will begin to mix in tomorrow though. Morning lows will even be closer to normal in the upper 40s today, followed by lows in the 50s for Thursday and Friday. Our daytime temperatures will also keep climbing into the low & mid 80s into Thursday.

By the end of the week, a cold front looks to press into the Carolinas. The current timing of this front appears to be late Friday into Saturday. This will likely drop back highs into the 50s for the weekend, with scattered shower activity as well. Stay tuned for updates!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Warmer with lots of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, but still warm. Highs in the low-80s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with a few late showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s.

Veterans Day: Cloudier skies with isolated showers. Cooler highs fall to the upper 50s.

Sunday: Staying mainly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs struggle to the mid-50s.

