FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Inbound lane at Sunset Boulevard closed due to construction

Officials said the inbound lane at the 5300 block of Sunset Boulevard will be closed on...
Officials said the inbound lane at the 5300 block of Sunset Boulevard will be closed on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.(CLEAR)
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington commuters are advised to be alert during the temporary closure of a lane on Sunset Boulevard.

Officials said the inbound lane at the 5300 block of Sunset Boulevard will be closed on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Construction workers are working on putting together the roadway that will lead into Habit Burger on Sunset Boulevard.

