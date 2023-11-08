FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Inbound lane at Sunset Boulevard closed due to construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington commuters are advised to be alert during the temporary closure of a lane on Sunset Boulevard.

Officials said the inbound lane at the 5300 block of Sunset Boulevard will be closed on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Construction workers are working on putting together the roadway that will lead into Habit Burger on Sunset Boulevard.

