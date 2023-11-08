SkyView
Electric violinist gears for performance across the Midlands

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jamal Goss and Zachary Ruske
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The extraordinary and talented electric violinist JaVonne Jones’ musical journey began at the age of 9.

Over the years, Jones has continued to evolve and excel in her musical talent.

Now, at the age of 40, Jones is a true master in her field with performances all across the Carolinas and Georgia.

She came to WIS Sunrise to perform live on air and to talk about her upcoming performances.

Jones will be performing in Columbia on Friday at the Chayz Lounge.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with performances beginning at 8 p.m.

Then she will have several shows in Augusta, Georgia before returning to Columbia on December 23.

